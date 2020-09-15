Lyft is discounting rides to polling locations on election day

During the 2018 midterms and this year’s primaries, Lyft offered free and discounted rides to help people get to the polls. It’s expanding on those efforts yet again for November’s general election. On election day, you can get 50 percent off one ride (up to $10) to a dropbox or polling location when you use the code 2020VOTE. Lyft’s bikes and scooters are eligible for the offer too.

The company is also working with several nonprofits to provide free and cheaper rides in communities where reliable and affordable transportation isn’t easy to come by. Its partners include More Than A Vote, which is providing ride access to arena polling locations in several cities, as well as Black Women’s Roundtable, the National Federation of the Blind and Student Veterans of America.