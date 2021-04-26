Lyft is selling its self-driving unit to Toyota for $550 million

The automaker will fold the division into its Woven Planet subsidiary.
Igor Bonifacic
04.26.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
April 26th, 2021
In this article: news, transportation, autonomous, Lyft, tomorrow, autonomous vehicles
A car with a Lyft logo in its window drives down a street as the company prepares for its upcoming IPO in New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Lucas Jackson / reuters

Lyft is offloading Level 5, its internal autonomous vehicle development team. The company announced on Monday it plans to sell the division to Toyota for $550 million. In turn, the Japanese automaker will integrate the team into its Woven Planet subsidiary. Toyota will pay Lyft $200 million upfront for the division, and another $350 million over five years to complete the transaction. The two companies say they expect the deal to close sometime in third quarter of this year.

And Lyft isn't being shy about its reasons for selling Level 5. Provided the deal goes through, the company expects that its R&D spending will go down sharply as a result, an important step as the company tries to become profitable. “Assuming the transaction closes within the expected timeframe and the COVID recovery continues, we are confident that we can achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the third quarter of this year,” said John Zimmer, the co-founder and president of Lyft.  

Developing... 

