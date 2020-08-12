Lyft is adding Venmo as a payment option

In the coming weeks, Lyft riders in the US will be able to pay for their trips with Venmo. That should make it easier for you to split the cost of rides with your friends and family — at least when you feel safe enough to travel in groups again. You can use Venmo to pay for bike and scooter journeys too.

You’ll need the latest versions of both apps to link them, and it’ll take just a couple of taps to add Venmo as a Lyft payment option. Splitting a fare with someone else is as simple as finding the transaction in Venmo and choosing the person who’s covering part of the fee.