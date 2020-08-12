Latest in Gear

Image credit: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Lyft is adding Venmo as a payment option

Splitting the cost of your rides is about to get a little easier.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
18m ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: A sign is posted in front of a Lyft driver center on August 12, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Lyft reported a 61 percent drop in second quarter revenues with earnings of $339.3 million compared to $867.3 million one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

In the coming weeks, Lyft riders in the US will be able to pay for their trips with Venmo. That should make it easier for you to split the cost of rides with your friends and family — at least when you feel safe enough to travel in groups again. You can use Venmo to pay for bike and scooter journeys too.

You’ll need the latest versions of both apps to link them, and it’ll take just a couple of taps to add Venmo as a Lyft payment option. Splitting a fare with someone else is as simple as finding the transaction in Venmo and choosing the person who’s covering part of the fee.

The more payment options there are for any service, the better, so this is a welcome move. You might even end up using Venmo to pay for your Lyft rides with bitcoin next year.

