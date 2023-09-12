macOS Sonoma arrives on September 26

Apple's next desktop overhaul is almost ready to download. macOS Sonoma will be available on September 26 as a free update for users with a compatible Mac device, the company announced at its annual fall event today. As is typically the case with desktop software upgrades, a lot of the improvements are under the hood. However, changes to widgets, high-resolution video screensavers and other items mean there's plenty of new stuff to try.

One of the more notable changes is that widgets are now available on the main desktop area. Sure, it's not the most thrilling of updates, but it will be handy to have things like weather and upcoming calendar events just a glance away. Apple is also adding high-res video screensavers to macOS, something akin to what's been available on Apple TV. The motion continues on your lock screen, but once you've signed in, that all settles into a still image.

There are upgrades for video chat apps like FaceTime too. New gestures will trigger effects over top of your camera feed while presenter overlays allow you to be present while you're sharing your screen. When it comes to Safari, any website can now be transformed into a web app and the browser supports multiple profiles for things like work and personal use. There's also a new Game Mode that prioritizes your computer's power during those sessions and both Memoji and Stickers now sync across all of your iCloud-connected devices.

