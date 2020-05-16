The biggest Madden Bowl yet was won using run-only plays

The 2020 Madden Bowl came to an end on May 16th, and it’ll be one to remember for a number of reasons. Raidel “Joke” Brito won the final match over Daniel “Dcroft” Mycroft in a 17-0 blowout through an unusual strategy that relied on run-only plays through the entire tournament — he didn’t throw a single pass. He didn’t even put a proper quarterback on the field, giving him more funds to put towards his other virtual players.

It’s also emotional victory for Brito. He dedicated the tournament to Taylor “SpotMe” Robertson, a a friend who died in the 2018 Madden tournament shooting in Jacksonville.