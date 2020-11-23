Google’s next AR app puts the Mandalorian in your living room

If you’ve ever looked at your living room and thought, “this is missing some Mandalorian characters,” there’s now an app for that. Google and Lucasfilm have launched The Mandalorian AR experience for the latest 5G Android phones, bringing characters from the show directly to your own space in augmented reality.

The app brings “iconic moments from the first season of The Mandalorian to life,” while putting you “in the shoes of a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando himself,” according to Google. You’ll also be able to retrace the Mandalorian’s steps, find the Child (aka Baby Yoda) and harness the force using life-sized characters from the show.