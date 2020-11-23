Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google/LucasFilm

Google’s next AR app puts the Mandalorian in your living room

You'll need a 5G Google Pixel or other select 5G Android device, however.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago
Google LucasFilm the Mandalorian AR app
Google/LucasFilm

If you’ve ever looked at your living room and thought, “this is missing some Mandalorian characters,” there’s now an app for that. Google and Lucasfilm have launched The Mandalorian AR experience for the latest 5G Android phones, bringing characters from the show directly to your own space in augmented reality.

The app brings “iconic moments from the first season of The Mandalorian to life,” while putting you “in the shoes of a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando himself,” according to Google. You’ll also be able to retrace the Mandalorian’s steps, find the Child (aka Baby Yoda) and harness the force using life-sized characters from the show.

Mandalorian AR app from Google and Lucasfilm
Lucasfilm/Google

The app was built using Google’s latest ARCore tech with features like occlusion that help 3D scenes blend into the real world. “To create this original experience, Google, Disney and Lucasfilm worked together to imagine a next-generation augmented reality app optimized for 5G devices,” the companies said in a press release. “Our teams collaborated to build hyper-detailed models and life-like animations — all while packing scenes with fun surprises.”

To use the app, however, you’ll need to be on the bleeding edge. It only works on the latest 5G Google Pixels and “other select 5G Android phones,” according to the app description (though Google didn’t specify which ones). Still, if you’re a fan of the show and suitably equipped, you can download the app now on Google Play.

In this article: AR, The Mandalorian, Google, Disney+, app, LucasFilm, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
