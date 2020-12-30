Modeling the bizarre remnants of a supernova

When stars of a certain large size and energy run out of fuel, the result is a supernova explosion that can be spotted with the naked eye just once in a lifetime. Some leave behind a relatively spherical supernova remnant. However, others expand within dense clouds of gas and dust, so the leftover shells can become wildly distorted. Astronomers from the INAF-Palermo Astronomical Observatory modeled one of the most famous of those, called IC 443 or the Jellyfish Nebula, and showed just how weird they can get.
The model above shows only the heart of supernova remnant shell, with colors indicating density and average temperature. It doesn’t feature the ethereal-looking atomic and molecular dust and gas clouds you’d see in a typical image of IC 443, which is located about 5,000 light years from Earth. That’s because it’s based on X-ray observations for temperatures between 2 and 10 million degrees Kelvin, and the surrounding clouds are much cooler at about 1,000 degrees Kelvin, lead author Sabina Ustamujic told Engadget.