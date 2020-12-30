Mapping the Jellyfish Nebula's supernova remnant

Image credit: Sabina Ustamujic et. al, INAF-Palermo Astronomical Observatory

Modeling the bizarre remnants of a supernova

Steve Dent, @stevetdent
23m ago
    When stars of a certain large size and energy run out of fuel, the result is a supernova explosion that can be spotted with the naked eye just once in a lifetime. Some leave behind a relatively spherical supernova remnant. However, others expand within dense clouds of gas and dust, so the leftover shells can become wildly distorted. Astronomers from the INAF-Palermo Astronomical Observatory modeled one of the most famous of those, called IC 443 or the Jellyfish Nebula, and showed just how weird they can get.

    The model above shows only the heart of supernova remnant shell, with colors indicating density and average temperature. It doesn’t feature the ethereal-looking atomic and molecular dust and gas clouds you’d see in a typical image of IC 443, which is located about 5,000 light years from Earth. That’s because it’s based on X-ray observations for temperatures between 2 and 10 million degrees Kelvin, and the surrounding clouds are much cooler at about 1,000 degrees Kelvin, lead author Sabina Ustamujic told Engadget.

    The top image shows a smaller sphere seemingly bursting out of the top half of a larger half shell, so how did IC 443 get this unusual shape, known as a “mixed morphology supernova remnant”? In a model created by the team, the supernova event (likely a Type II supernova) occurred in a cloud of dust and gas, so the leftover neutron star and pulsar wind nebula sit off-center (toward the northwest) surrounded by a half-spherical atomic cloud and donut shaped molecular cloud.

    Supernova IC 443 Jellyfish Nebula the big picture
    Salvatore Orlando

    During the first hundred years, the the ejecta expanded in a relatively uniform way. About 300 years after the event, however, it hit one side of the molecular donut, which slowed the forward shock wave and created a reverse shock. Meanwhile, the part of the remnant that didn’t hit anything continued normally, while the part that hit the half-sphere atomic cloud slowed down.

    Based on the model (shown here in 3D), the researchers estimate the age of the remnant at 8,400 years. In its current state, the bottom half has expanded the most, creating the larger half-sphere shown in the image. The top part, meanwhile, was pinched on the sides by the donut and at the top by the atomic cloud, creating the smaller, offset ball. The hottest parts of the remnant with the most intense X-ray activity happen where the shock wave interacts with materials from the cloud.

    The model explains the “very irregular and asymmetric distribution” of the supernova remnant in a “natural way,” according to a paper by the team. On top of providing a cool visualization, it could help future researchers figure out the distribution of chemicals in IC 443 and similar supernova remnants.

    In this article: Jellyfish Nebula, The Big Picture, IC 443, supernova remnant, Gemini, SNR, thenewbigpicture, hydrodynamic model, INAF-Palermo, supernova, feature, tomorrow
