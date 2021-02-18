NASA delays Mars rover launch until at least July 30th

You’ll have to wait longer than you might like to see the Perseverance rover begin its journey to Mars. NASA and United Launch Alliance have delayed blast-off for the Mars 2020 mission from July 22nd to “no earlier than” July 30th. Processing problems with the launch vehicle are to blame, NASA said. A liquid oxygen sensor line produced “off-nominal data” during a practice session, and the mission team will need extra time to evaluate what happened.

The agency has more time to launch if the 30th doesn’t work, at least. NASA had originally given itself until August 5th, but analysts have extended the window until August 15th and will determine if another extension is possible. The rover is expected to land in Mars’ Jezero crater on February 18th, 2021.