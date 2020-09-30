Marshall’s previous set of on-ear wireless headphones, the Major III, offered over 30 hours of battery life and the guitar maker’s iconic style for $150. Not wanting to rest on its laurels, the company decided to turn things up to 11 for the latest model. With the Major IV ($150), the company is promising over 80 hours of listening time with the addition of wireless charging for the same affordable price.
Marshall's latest headphones last over 80 hours on a charge
Sponsored Links
In addition the recognizable Marshall script, textured black surfaces and gold accents guitar nerds are familiar with, the Major IV has a similar collapsable design as the previous model. The multi-directional control knob that lets you handle play/pause, skipping tracks, volume and calls returns as well. In terms of upgrades, the company says it added softer ear cushions for increased comfort. Those pads also have a different shape, which should help with the fit. Inside, 40mm dynamic drivers send “roaring bass, smooth mids and brilliant treble” into your ears. Marketing quotes aside, previous Marshall headphones sounded pretty good when we tested them, so there’s a solid track record for the company to base its claims.
Speaking of promises, Marshall is making a huge one when it comes to battery life. The company says the Major IV will last over 80 hours on a charge. That’s over three full days of continuous play time and more than double the battery life on the Major III. And Marshall has a history of over delivering when it comes to battery life. When we tested the Major II, which was also rated for 30 hours, we managed nearly 37 using them at high volume. Plus, the company added wireless charging this time around. Simply place the outside of the earcup on a charging pad when the time comes. For both wired and wireless charging, you can expect 15 hours of use in just 15 minutes.
The Major IV is available for pre-order now from the Marshall website. The headphones will begin shipping on October 14th.