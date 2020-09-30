Marshall's latest headphones last over 80 hours on a charge

Speaking of promises, Marshall is making a huge one when it comes to battery life. The company says the Major IV will last over 80 hours on a charge. That’s over three full days of continuous play time and more than double the battery life on the Major III. And Marshall has a history of over delivering when it comes to battery life. When we tested the Major II, which was also rated for 30 hours, we managed nearly 37 using them at high volume. Plus, the company added wireless charging this time around. Simply place the outside of the earcup on a charging pad when the time comes. For both wired and wireless charging, you can expect 15 hours of use in just 15 minutes.

The Major IV is available for pre-order now from the Marshall website. The headphones will begin shipping on October 14th.