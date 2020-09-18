Massive 'Marvel's Avengers' patch fixes over 1,000 bugs

Square Enix has rolled out a huge update for Marvel’s Avengers that focus on fixing issues affecting the game on consoles and PC. It’s the title’s first major update since it launched earlier this month, and it’s meant to address over a thousand bugs that players had come across over the past two weeks. The lengthy changelog includes fixes for serious issues that prevent progression, as well as small graphical and animation tweaks.

The developer officially unveiled the game in mid—2019, two years after it signed a multi-year development deal with Marvel. It was supposed to launch the title on May 15th, but the company pushed back its release for fine-tuning ad polishing. Square Enix’s take on Marvel’s Avengers is an action role-playing brawler set in the team’s second HQ in San Francisco with single-player, multiplayer and online co-op modes. Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow and Ms. Marvel make up the initial set of playable characters, with Kate Bishop, Clint Barton and Spider-Man joining them in the future.