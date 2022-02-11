Marvel's Netflix original shows leave the service March 1st

Disney's Netflix collaboration effectively ended years ago, but now the shows themselves are going away... for the moment, at least. As What's on Netflix noticed, Netflix is warning viewers that Marvel's originals for the service will disappear on March 1st. If you haven't caught up on shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher, you'd better act quickly.

Engadget has confirmed the shows are leaving Netflix now that the Marvel licensing has expired. The alerts (shown below) only seem to appear if you first watch a show on a given profile, and only on some devices. You don't currently see them when browsing the titles or using the mobile app.

Billy Steele/Engadget

It's not certain if or when the shows will return on a Disney-owned service. The withdrawal isn't exactly a shock, mind you. Disney signalled in 2017 that it would shun Netflix in favor of what would become Disney+, and the last shows were cancelled in 2019. Disney wants Marvel as a draw for its in-house services, and leaving originals on Netflix certainly wouldn't help achieve that goal.

Just where they're headed, if at all, is another story. The Netflix originals were notable as "adult" shows that didn't hold back on language or violence. That's somewhat out of line with the overall PG focus of Disney+ and suggests they might go to Hulu (the home of off-kilter shows like MODOK) instead. Whatever happens, this isn't the end for the superheroes. Characters from the shows made appearances in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it wouldn't be surprising to see more of the ex-Netflix crew in future productions.