Master & Dynamic gives its MH40 headphones new drivers and longer battery life

Master & Dynamic debuted its first headphones, the MH40, in 2014. That wired set established the brand's lineage of vintage-inspired audio gear with designs that set itself apart from the competition. The company announced a wireless version in 2019, and today its back with another update to the MH40. This new 2nd-generation wireless model packs in updated drivers, longer battery life, improved microphone performance and customizable sound. What's more, it's available today in five color options, including the navy/silver combo pictured above.

The company says new 40mm titanium drivers offer a blend of "crystal clear highs and full-sounding lows," describing the overall audio profile from these units as "more expansive." Updated compatibility with the M&D Connect app allows you to choose from "several" EQ presets if the stock tuning doesn't suit you. Master & Dynamic says you can expect up to 30 hours of listening on a charge now, up from 18 hours on the first MH40 wireless model. There's also a quick-charge feature that will give you six hours of use in 15 minutes.

Master & Dynamic explains that an updated microphone setup is equipped with wind reduction, plus you can opt for Sidetone in the app which will allow you to hear a bit your own voice during calls. Lastly, Bluetooth 5.2 gives the new MH40 a range of up to 100 feet (30 meters) and the headphones support AAC, SBC and aptX Adaptive (up to 24-bit/96kHz). And no, there still isn't active noise cancellation (ANC) on these. For that feature, the company offers the pricey MW75.

One thing that hasn't changed is the overall design. The vintage, aviator-inspired aesthetic returns, blending aluminum, the company's trademark grille, a coated canvas headband and removable leather ear pads. The updated MH40 will cost you $100 more than the previous version though, as the company is selling this one for $399.

