MediaTek's newest Dimensity chip is built for gaming phones

MediaTek has a simple answer to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 you see in many gaming phones: deliver an uprated version of last year's high-end hardware. The brand has unveiled a Dimensity 9200+ system-on-chip with improvements that will be particularly noticeable with games. You'll find higher clock speeds for the main Cortex-X3 core (up from 3.05GHz to 3.35GHz), three Cortex-A715 cores (from 2.85GHz to 3GHz) and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores (1.8GHz to 2GHz). More importantly, the company says it has "boosted" the Immortalis-G715 graphics by 17 percent — games that were borderline playable before should be smoother.

The Dimensity 9200+ is built using TSMC's newest 4-nanometer process, potentially extending battery life and allowing for cooler, slimmer phones. The WiFi 7 support, AI processing unit and image signal processor are unchanged, although there's not much room to complain. WiFi 7 still isn't a finished standard, for example, and routers that support it are still extremely rare.

You won't have to wait long to see the first phones based on this chip. MediaTek expects the first Dimensity 9200+ phones to launch later this month, although it hasn't named customers as of this writing. The question is whether or not this refresh is enough. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has only a slight edge over the regular 9200, so a higher-clocked 9200+ might emerge victorious. However, Qualcomm doesn't usually sit still — it likes to ship mid-cycle upgrades of its own.

Nonetheless, this may be an important release if you're a mobile gamer. This gives Qualcomm fresh competition in the Android gaming world. That, in turn, could lead to both more variety in phones as well as more aggressive pricing.