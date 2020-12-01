Thousands of unsecured medical records were exposed online

Thousands of medical records for US patients, some of whom are children, were exposed in yet another lapse in health data security. A company named nTreatment, which handles records for clients in the healthcare industry, failed to protect one of its cloud servers with a password, according to TechCrunch.

The server stored around 109,000 files, including doctors' notes, third-party test results and insurance claims, along with some of nTreatment's internal documents. Almost all of that sensitive information was reportedly viewable through a web browser.