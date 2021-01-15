Medium will expand into books with its latest acquisition

Medium is getting into books. This week, the company announced that it’s acquiring Glose, a platform that’s not all too dissimilar from itself. On the startup’s website and app, you’ll find a place to read, buy and discuss books. And like Medium, you can even highlight passages and share them.

Once the two integrate with one another, you’ll be able to access more than 1.5 million books directly through Medium. You’ll need to pay for them separately, as they won’t be included in Medium’s $5 monthly and $50 annual subscriptions. The idea, according to Glose CEO Nicolas Princen, is to create a place where you can explore ideas and topics in depth. "You can read an article and then just one-click purchase a book that connects to that content if you want to go deeper," he told CNN Business.