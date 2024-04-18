Meta gives the Quest 2 its second permanent price cut in four months

For the second time this year, Meta has given the Quest 2 a permanent price cut. The company has dropped the price of the base headset with 128GB of storage to $199, down from $249. Until January 2, the company was charging $299 for the Quest 2.

Of course, the price cut comes in the wake of the company rolling out the far more powerful and capable Meta Quest 3, which starts at a far higher price of $499. The discount suggests that Meta is trying to get rid of its remaining inventory of the previous model. Still, the Quest 2 is our pick for the best cheap VR headset and the drop to $199 makes the device even more appealing.

For a couple of hundred bucks, you'll get a headset that has fast-switching LCD displays with a resolution of 1832x1920 per eye and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a solid library of VR apps at this point, along with access to cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. However you slice it, the Quest 2 is a solid entry point into VR.

In addition, Meta recently lowered the prices of Quest 2 accessories. The Elite Strap and Elite Strap with Battery have both dropped by 50 percent to $25 and $45, respectively. The Fit Pack, which could help you find a more comfortable fit, has also fallen by half to $20. The official carrying case, meanwhile, is down from $45 to $20.

