Meta's next Quest games showcase is June 1st

Meta is once again holding a VR gaming event, and it won't be hard to tune in. The company has announced a 40-minute Quest Gaming Showcase streaming June 1st at 1PM Eastern through Facebook, Horizon Worlds, Twitch and YouTube. You can expect the usual batches of new games and gameplay footage, but this year's presentation will include a pre-show (starting at 12:45PM ET) featuring title updates and "debut" trailers. After the fact, there will be "deep-dive" talks with developers.

The tech firm is unsurprisingly quiet on specifics. However, we wouldn't count on new hardware. Meta previously noted that its next mainstream Quest headset will arrive later this year. If so, the virtual event may represent a swan song for the Quest 2 that highlights its last big games before its successor arrives.

The showcase comes at an important time for Meta. It recently completed its buyout of Within, the developer of the VR fitness game Supernatural. The industry heavyweight is still struggling to pivot to the metaverse, too. Its Reality Labs unit is still losing billions of dollars each quarter, and it recently cut the price of the Quest Pro by a third to $999 to spur adoption. The gaming event isn't likely to turn things around, but it may sustain interest in Meta's VR platform ahead of new headsets.

