Meta's Quest 2 headset comes with a free $50 Amazon gift card for Prime Day 2023 The deal is available for both the 128GB and 256GB models.

There’s a solid Prime Day deal to be had for those who are looking to dip their toes into virtual reality. A Meta Quest 2 bundle that includes a $50 Amazon gift card is available. Best of all, $51 has been knocked off the price of the headset, so you'll effectively be getting the gift card for free (and an extra $1 back in your pocket). The bundle costs $299 for the 128GB model and $349 for the 256GB model.

Photo by Devindra Hardawar/Engadget Meta Quest 2 (128GB) with $50 Amazon Gift Card $299 $350 Save $51 You can claim a free $50 Amazon gift card if you snap up a Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset during Prime Day. $299 at Amazon

The Meta Quest 2 is a few years old at this point and there's a more powerful successor on the way in the coming months. For the time being, though, we still reckon it's the best virtual reality headset out there for most folks.

The headset has a screen resolution of 1832x1920 per eye with a 90Hz refresh rate. The field of view is around 90 degrees, which isn't terrific, but it does the trick for the most part.

You can use the Quest 2 as a standalone device. It runs on a similar chipset to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, making its performance all the more impressive. For more demanding VR experiences, you can hook the headset up to a gaming PC.

The device comes with great motion controllers and you can access a vast array of VR titles with it. We found that the Quest 2 is comfortable to wear for long periods of time. You'll have the option to buy an Elite headstrap or swap out the face pads for a more comfortable fit too.

