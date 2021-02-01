'Metro Exodus' on next-gen consoles will run at 60FPS with ray tracing

The Metro Exodus upgrade for next-gen consoles is more ambitious than you might have expected. 4A Games and Deep Silver have revealed that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will have a revamped engine with "fully ray traced" visuals, including global illumination and emissive lighting that first appeared in the Two Colonels expansion on PCs. They'll run at 4K at 60 frames per second even with these features enabled, and you can expect optimizations for the speedy SSD drives as well as specific features like DualSense support on the PS5 and low-latency input on the Xbox.

The Xbox Series S will 'just' play at 1080p at an unspecified frame rate, although you can expect full ray tracing to remain intact. And yes, PC gamers will see many of the benefits — a Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition will bring upgraded ray traced reflections on higher-end GPUs as well as support for DLSS 2.0 on NVIDIA video cards.

All of the upgrades will be free. 4A hasn't narrowed down the availability of the console upgrade, but the PC refresh is due in the spring.

There's even something for computer gamers who aren't fond of Windows. Metro Exodus for Mac is now slated to reach the App Store, Epic Games Store and Steam in March, while the Linux version arrives "a little later" on Steam. These ports aren't exactly fresh when Exodus first shipped in 2019, but it's still good to have more high-profile games to play on your MacBook or Linux rig.