Image credit: 4A Games/Deep Silver

An enhanced version of 'Metro Exodus' is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The next Metro game, which is in the works, could have a multiplayer component.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Metro Exodus video game still.
4A Games/Deep Silver

An enhanced version of Metro Exodus is on the way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, developer 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver have confirmed. Those who own the first-person shooter on PS4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade on the respective platform. A release date for the enhanced edition, which will arrive next year, will be announced soon.

There aren't too many surprises about what the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game will offer. It’ll include improved frame rates, faster loading times, upgraded resolution and ray-traced visuals. Linux and Mac versions of Metro Exodus are also on the way — the game recently arrived on Amazon's Luna platform too.

Meanwhile, 4A Games says the next entry in the Metro franchise is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The developer is overhauling the game engine and renderer "to take advantage of the new power, storage and hardware-supported ray-tracing afforded by the new consoles." 

While the studio plans to focus on a single-player experience for the upcoming game, it's "actively exploring multiplayer concepts" for the Metro universe along with its partner Saber Interactive. It's unclear for now exactly what that will entail — 4A says it's "still figuring things out." However, it seems likely there'll be a multiplayer Metro game or mode at some point.

