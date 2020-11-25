An enhanced version of 'Metro Exodus' is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

An enhanced version of Metro Exodus is on the way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, developer 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver have confirmed. Those who own the first-person shooter on PS4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade on the respective platform. A release date for the enhanced edition, which will arrive next year, will be announced soon.

There aren't too many surprises about what the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game will offer. It’ll include improved frame rates, faster loading times, upgraded resolution and ray-traced visuals. Linux and Mac versions of Metro Exodus are also on the way — the game recently arrived on Amazon's Luna platform too.