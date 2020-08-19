Researchers grew a mini human heart to study fetal heart development

A team of scientists have grown a miniature human heart model. They hope the organoid will help them better understand fetal heart development and defects like congenital heart disease.
The Michigan State University researchers used adult stem cells and a method that mimics embryonic and fetal development. They were able to generate a functional mini heart, complete with chambers and vascular tissue, in just a few weeks. This allowed them to watch, in real time, the growth process of a fetal human heart.