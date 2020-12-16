Microsoft Authenticator can now store and autofill mobile device passwords

Microsoft’s Authenticator on mobile will soon be updated with password management and autofill capabilities, the company announced (as seen by Thurott). The passwords will be synced using your Microsoft account using Outlook, Hotmail and other Redmond products. That will let you select Microsoft as an autofill provider, then sync passwords on apps or websites using Microsoft’s Edge browser or Google Chrome, via a new Chrome extension.

Until now, Authenticator has largely been useful as a two-factor authentication app. With autofill and password management, however, it’s a legit replacement for Google’s autofill and password manager. That should be particularly useful for companies or individuals who work on Microsoft’s Office ecosystem rather than on Google G-Suite (now Google Workspace).