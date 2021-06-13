Microsoft /Blizzard

The game that destroyed a hundred thousand computer mice is back, as Blizzard’s remake of Diablo II arrives on September 23rd. The HD remaster of the classic title not only gets the usual visual spit-and-polish but will boast 4K, 60fps gameplay and 8-player co-op. In addition, and as promised when the title was announced earlier this year, you’ll get cross-progression between platforms on both the Xbox Series X and S, as well as the Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5 and Switch.

