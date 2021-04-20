Microsoft is reportedly launching a Cloud PC service this summer

Along with word that Microsoft is seemingly working on a new store for Windows 10 comes a report regarding its rumored Cloud PC service. According to ZDNet, Microsoft is gearing up to flip the switch on the Azure-powered service as soon as this summer, perhaps in June or early July.

With Cloud PC, you may be able to access a Windows desktop remotely and use software such as Microsoft Office. That could come in handy if you frequently switch between devices and want access to the same desktop anywhere, or if you have an underpowered system and a solid enough internet connection. Companies would also be able to set up employees with basic hardware and manage their Windows 10 networks with Cloud PC.

Microsoft will reportedly sell the service as a managed Microsoft 365 experience and there'll be a flat price per user. Previous reports suggested there will be different pricing tiers for Cloud PC, depending on processor, memory and storage needs.

We could learn more about the Cloud PC service at Build 2021. This year's edition of Microsoft's developer conference takes place in late May. If the reported launch timeline for Cloud PC is accurate, the service would go live just before Microsoft's Inspire partner conference, which is set for mid-July.