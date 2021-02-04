Microsoft's new tools help you adapt to the realities of remote work

There’s a real chance you’ll be working from home long after it’s safe to return to the office, and Microsoft thinks it can make that remote work easier to handle. It just introduced Viva, an “employee experience platform” that helps you connect with and grow inside your workplace, even if you’re strictly a virtual employee. Not surprisingly, the tools integrate closely with Microsoft 365 and Teams.
It’s effectively a modern, more elegant take on the company intranet. Viva Connections offers the usual internal communications, communities and policies from a Teams app. Viva Insights, meanwhile, gives you a window into how you and your company are doing, including wellbeing — it’ll help you carve out time for breaks and “focused work” (read: no meetings). That could be particularly helpful for striking that work/life balance as a remote employee. Insights will tap into data from Microsoft apps as well as third-party platforms like Slack and Zoom.