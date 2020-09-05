Microsoft details how it will phase out Flash support in Edge after 2020

Microsoft is providing more detail (via Bleeping Computer) about how it will drop support for Flash in Edge to dovetail with Adobe’s plans, including some notable exceptions. As expected, Flash will be disabled by default in Edge as of December 2020. Flash versions released before June 2020 will be blocked outright. People using the pre-Chromium version of Edge and Internet Explorer 11 also won’t get Flash security updates from Microsoft.

If you want Flash gone for good, you’ll also have access to a tool that removes Flash as a Windows component. It’ll be available this fall, will show up in Windows update in early 2020, and will be a recommended update “a few months later.” Microsoft warned this will be a “permanent” Windows update — there won’t be any going back.