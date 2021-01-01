Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Microsoft Edge will notify you if your passwords have been compromised

And it will do it while preventing anyone from seeing your credentials.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
45m ago
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 22: The logo of the Webbrowser Microsoft Edge is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Even if you use a password manager and two-factor authentication, there’s a good chance some of your login credentials have been exposed in the past thanks to hacks and leaks. Microsoft is introducing a new feature to Edge called Password Monitor so you don’t have to turn to a website like Engadget to find out one of your passwords has been compromised. The next time one of the passwords you have saved to Edge is included in a third-party data breach, you’ll be notified to change it. In that way, you can minimize any potential damage, particularly if you’ve reused that password anywhere else. 

In a way, Microsoft is playing catch up here. Both Chrome and Firefox have offered similar functionality for the past few years, as have Password managers like 1Password and LastPass. However, what makes Microsoft’s offering intriguing then is that it’s using a relatively new type of approach called homomorphic encryption to ensure no one at the company, nor any other party, can find out your passwords. One of the ways the algorithm protects your data is by allowing a computer to interact with it without first decrypting the information. It also works with a variety of machines, including those with relatively old CPUs, so that anyone can take advantage of Password Monitor.  

In this article: personal computing, internet, Microsoft, Edge, web, Password manager, browser, Password Monitor, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

View
Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

View
Instacart lays off 1,900 workers, including the 10 who formed a union

Instacart lays off 1,900 workers, including the 10 who formed a union

View
President Biden names Jessica Rosenworcel acting FCC chair

President Biden names Jessica Rosenworcel acting FCC chair

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' is about to get a big esports push

'Call of Duty: Warzone' is about to get a big esports push

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr