Microsoft brings 'Flight Simulator' to the VR headsets people care about

Microsoft Flight Simulator now supports most virtual reality headsets. If you have a headset that’s SteamVR compatible or OpenXR compliant, such as an HTC Vive, Oculus or Windows Mixed Reality one, you'll be able to explore the world in VR following the latest update. Windows Mixed Reality headset owners were able to try the feature first as part of a closed beta, but now it’s open to everyone.

Alongside VR support, Asobo has added real-time snow and ice coverage with Sim Update 2. One of Microsoft Flight Simulator’s most compelling features is its weather function, which aims to replicate conditions as they are in the real world at a given time. The live weather update should help to deepen the immersion.