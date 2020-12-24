Microsoft Flight Simulator's new VR mode haunts my dreams 

I've made peace with the fact that I'll never be anything more than a casual Microsoft Flight Simulator player. I'm not a hardcore "simmer," as devoted fans of the series call themselves. I've played the game off and on since its release, and like Engadget's Jessica Conditt, I've found it to be a chill and meditative experience. It never really grabbed me, though, until I slapped on a headset to try out Flight Simulator's new virtual reality mode, which launched this week.
Now, whenever I close my eyes, I see myself in a cockpit, with the horizon in the distance and the world far below me, slowly passing by. I've spent so much time flying in VR, I've started dreaming about my adventures -- gliding across the Balkans with picture perfect coastal towns beneath me, or landing on a lonely strip of land in Patagonia. I suppose that makes sense: in a way, dreams are the original virtual reality.