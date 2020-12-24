Microsoft Flight Simulator's new VR mode haunts my dreams 

According to Jorg Neumann, Microsoft's head of Flight Simulator, the company has been considering how virtual reality could play a role in the long-running franchise's reboot since 2016. But since the game was complex enough already -- especially considering how it taps into Microsoft's Azure cloud and Bing maps -- they only began concerted VR development in June 2019.

As an experienced pilot himself, Neumann says the VR mode is so accurate it makes it tough for him to go back to the 2D version of the game. Everything, from the way he's situated in the cockpit, to how he looks out the window to check traffic, works the way he expects. "It's just so close to reality, it's kind of shocking," he said.

I went into the game without any real-world flight knowledge, but the VR experience still felt like a revelation. Instead of using my Xbox gamepad to switch between different camera views, I could just lean into panels and dials to see them more clearly. To take in the scenery, I just look out the window -- something that's particularly helpful when landing and navigating tricky terrain. You can even break the game's reality a bit by sticking your head completely through the plane's window for a literal birds-eye view of the world.

Switching between the game's 2D and VR modes is pretty simple: hit Control and Tab at the title screen, or click the VR mode option in settings. I would have liked to see a shortcut for headsets that lets you launch directly into VR mode. Oculus and Windows Mixed Reality devices let you easily access your Windows desktop, so you could always start the game that way too.