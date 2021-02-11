Microsoft makes a vague commitment to metaverse gaming

Your Xbox could be a portal to virtual worlds... eventually.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|11.02.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
November 2nd, 2021
In this article: news, gear, gaming, metaverse, Xbox, games, VR, virtual reality, Microsoft, video games
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: In this image released on November 10th Xbox launches the Xbox Series X in the UK with a spectacular holographic installation at One New Change on November 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Xbox UK)
Ian Gavan/Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Xbox UK

Microsoft's metaverse ambitions extend well beyond a handful of Teams features. The Verge reports chief executive Satya Nadella told Bloomberg the company is "absolutely" planning on creating a gaming metaverse with "full 3D" worlds. The claim was about as vague as can be, and didn't include a timeline or software, but it's (eventually) in the works.

The question, of course, is just what those metaverse experiences will look like. Nadella wasn't exactly clear on the definition of a metaverse and believed that games like Halo, Minecraft and even Flight Simulator were simpler "2D" metaverses. Sorry, Nadella, but they're not — merely having a multiplayer space doesn't create a metaverse, especially not with match-oriented games like Halo.

The potential is there, though. Microsoft has dabbled in metaverse-like projects such as Minecraft on HoloLens and the defunct Minecraft Earth. The software creator could easily translate lessons learned from that software to a shared virtual environment, even it looks nothing like any of the company's best-known franchises.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget