Microsoft's sustainability report is a lot more interesting as a 'Minecraft' map

Let’s face it: sustainability reports are important, but they’re usually quite dry reads. Microsoft might have a way to reel you in, however. According to The Verge, Microsoft has released a free Minecraft map that brings the goals of its latest sustainability report to life. “Sustainability City” lets you walk through eco-friendly food production, tour an energy-efficient home and explore concepts ranging from alternative energy to water outflow.

You can find the map in the Minecraft Marketplace’s “Education Collection,” and six lessons are available through Minecraft: Education Edition for teachers who want to share those environmental goals.