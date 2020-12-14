Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony will collaborate to make gaming safer

Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony are setting aside their usual rivalries to improve online gaming. The companies have outlined a set of common principles for safer gaming, particularly for younger players. The concepts aren’t radical, but make it clear they won’t tolerate toxic players and other forms of abuse.

To start, the three promise to offer prevention tools like customization, easy-to-use safety tools, codes of conduct and systems that prevent abuse before it happens. The companies also vow to work with government, law enforcement and industry partners (such as ratings boards) to foster safety. They believe hate, harassment and exploitation of young players have “no place in gaming.”