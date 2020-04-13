Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Entertainment Software Rating Board

ESRB's in-game purchases label now includes a warning about loot boxes

You'll know to steer clear
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
35m ago
Comments
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ESRB loot box (random items) label
Entertainment Software Rating Board

The ESRB’s loot box label is becoming decidedly clearer. The ratings board has started applying an “In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items)” label that warns when games include loot boxes and other luck-of-the-draw items. And yes, the ESRB has reasons for not writing “loot boxes.” It wants a catch-all phrase that could include similar elements, and wants a term that non-gamers (say, parents buying games for their kids) could understand.

The badging should help buyers make “more informed decisions” rather than finding out after the fact, the ESRB said. The previous approach only listed the presence of paid items on a basic level, which could refer to more benign purchases like DLC and season passes. You still had to do separate research if you were worried about loot boxes.

In a sense, this represents the ESRB coming full circle. It said in 2017 that it didn’t consider loot boxes to be gambling, siding with game developers like EA (which has preferred euphemisms like “surprise mechanics”). The board isn’t outright stating that loot boxes amount to gambling, but it’s now willing to accommodate people who believe it amounts to a roll of the dice.

In this article: loot boxes, loot box, games, video games, ESRB, Ratings, rating, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Motorola will reveal its first high-end phone in years on April 22nd

Motorola will reveal its first high-end phone in years on April 22nd

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

View
IKEA's smart blinds are finally available to buy online

IKEA's smart blinds are finally available to buy online

View
Apple's next iPhone may look like a smartphone-sized iPad

Apple's next iPhone may look like a smartphone-sized iPad

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr