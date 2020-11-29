Microsoft envisions 'scoring' meetings based on body language

You might not have to endure as many unnecessary company meetings in the future. GeekWire has found a Microsoft patent application for an “insight computer system” that would give meetings scores based on body language, facial expressions, the number of attendees and even ambient conditions like the time of day and temperature. If people are clearly distracted by their phones, for example, organizers would know a meeting was wasted even if they couldn’t read the room themselves.

The technology could apply to both virtual and (eventually) in-person meetings, and would use a mix of cameras and sensors for physical gatherings. It would even predict the likelihood of a useful meeting and suggest alternative times, locations and people if a meet-up was likely to flop.