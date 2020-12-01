Microsoft will modify its Productivity Score tool after snooping criticism

Microsoft will modify the Productivity Score function of Microsoft 365 following privacy concerns. The company rolled out the tool in October to help companies understand how workers adopt and use technology. It provides scores out of 100 on several factors, including communications and teamwork.
Critics claimed the tool would allow organizations to snoop on employees, because some functions were linked to usernames. According to a demo video, the tool could show how many days within a 28-day period that workers (who were identified by name) sent email, used chat, posted in Yammer or included @mentions in emails. This data was visible by default, though those insights could be turned off.