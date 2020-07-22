Microsoft's Xbox and Surface business keep growing amid the pandemic

Just like Microsoft’s previous quarter, the software giant isn’t taking much of a hit from the coronavirus epidemic. Amid strong revenues of 38 billion (up 13 percent from last year), the company’s Q4 earnings report reveal that its Xbox content and services business has increased by 65 percent from a year ago. Surface sales, meanwhile, jumped up by 28 percent, reaching $1.7 billion. Those figures aren’t too surprising, given the increasing demand for PCs to manage work and school at home, as well as games to keep us all sane as we’re trapped inside.

And of course, Microsoft’s cloud business is doing better than ever, with revenues of $13.4 billion. That’s a 17 percent increase from last year, which also includes a 47 percent revenue jump for its Azure cloud.