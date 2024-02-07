Microsoft redesigns Copilot for the web and mobile

One year after fully embracing generative AI chatbots, Microsoft is giving Copilot a fresh lick of paint. Copilot now has a more streamlined design on the web and in its mobile apps. The company says there's a cleaner look and feel for the chatbot's responses, while Copilot will display a carousel of suggested prompts to highlight what it can do.

The redesign comes just ahead of the Super Bowl. Microsoft is running an ad for the big game for the first time in four years. The commercial shows off Copilot (surprisingly enough) and some of the things users can do with the chatbot's mobile app.

Microsoft debuted the AI-powered Bing Chat a year ago today . The company says that so far, folks have taken part in 5 billion chats and generated 5 billion images through its various Copilot experiences. It notes that Copilot (which is now its catch-all branding for chatbots with "Bing Chat" being phased out) has helped it increase the market share of Bing and Edge, though perhaps not by as much as it would have hoped.

Meanwhile, Copilot now has more image-editing and creation options. Designer in Copilot (at least in some territories) now allows you to edit images you've generated without having to leave the chatbot. You can turn an image into pixel art or blur the background, for instance. Copilot Pro subscribers can resize images between landscape and square formats and regenerate them without having to exit the chat. Microsoft will also soon debut Designer GPT inside Copilot. It says this will provide users with "an immersive, dedicated canvas inside of Copilot where you can visualize your ideas."