Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Microsoft is reportedly working on a midrange Surface laptop

It could cost under $600 and bridge the gap between Surface Go and Surface Pro.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
26m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Surface Laptop 3
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

We're about to delve headfirst into a busy season for product announcements, as Apple has set its next big event for next week. If it sticks to the template of previous years, Microsoft will probably hold an event within the next month or so too, and it could have a midrange Surface laptop to show off.

According to Windows Central, the company is working on a lightweight laptop that'll feature a 12.5-inch display, a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in the base model. That configuration could cost between $500 and $600, which would help Microsoft bridge the gap between Surface Go 2 (which starts at $399) and Surface Pro 7 ($749). That range would also make the device much cheaper than the base Surface Laptop 3, which costs $999.

Microsoft may announce the device alongside a number of other Surface products and accessories in October, the report suggests. That tracks with the timeline of last fall’s Surface event, which was held on October 2nd.

In this article: surface, surface laptop, microsoft, microsoft surface, laptop, personal computing, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading

TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading

View
Xbox Series S is official, tiny and will only cost $299

Xbox Series S is official, tiny and will only cost $299

View
Apple's next big launch event will take place on September 15th

Apple's next big launch event will take place on September 15th

View
'PUBG Mobile' will escape India ban by cutting out Tencent

'PUBG Mobile' will escape India ban by cutting out Tencent

View
Crowdfunded dongle brings wireless Android Auto to more cars

Crowdfunded dongle brings wireless Android Auto to more cars

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr