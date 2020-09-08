Microsoft is reportedly working on a midrange Surface laptop

We're about to delve headfirst into a busy season for product announcements, as Apple has set its next big event for next week. If it sticks to the template of previous years, Microsoft will probably hold an event within the next month or so too, and it could have a midrange Surface laptop to show off.

According to Windows Central, the company is working on a lightweight laptop that'll feature a 12.5-inch display, a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in the base model. That configuration could cost between $500 and $600, which would help Microsoft bridge the gap between Surface Go 2 (which starts at $399) and Surface Pro 7 ($749). That range would also make the device much cheaper than the base Surface Laptop 3, which costs $999.