Microsoft's revamped Surface Go 2 gets a larger screen and LTE

Microsoft

While the Go 2 certainly doesn't have the razor-thin screen bezels we've seen on modern laptops like Dell's XPS 13, or even what we saw on the Surface Pro X, it's still nice to see Microsoft shave off a bit of screen border. And the new 10.5-inch screen should make the Go 2 even more useful for browsing the web and working on documents. I could use the previous device's display just fine, but it always felt a bit too cramped for long work sessions.

With the base $399 Surface Go 2, you'll get 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and a Pentium Gold 4425Y processor (which is only 100MHz faster than the slow CPU on the last Go). That chip is based on newer "Amber Lake" architecture, but it's unclear if it'll feel any different than before. At least now you have the option of going for a speedier 8th generation Core m3 processor for $630, along with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD (which is faster than eMMC). If you're interested in doing some serious productivity work on the Go 2, and don't want to obsessively manage browser tabs and background apps, the more expensive model will be for you.