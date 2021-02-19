A bunch of Microsoft devices are on sale at Best Buy

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft makes some of the most attractive laptops and tablets running Windows, but they typically come at high price tags. Best Buy's latest sale on all things Microsoft is a good opportunity to grab a new Surface device — or another Windows laptop — while saving some cash. The sale lasts through the weekend and we've highlighted the best deals on the best configurations below to make things easier for you if you're keen on upgrading to a new machine.

Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover - $899

The Surface Pro 7 with an included Type Cover is down to $899, making it $430 off. This model is also well-specced with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The best part about this, though, is the included Type Cover because you usually have to pay $130 extra for that. The Surface Pro 7 earned a score of 82 from us thanks to its solid performance, great keyboard and USB-C charging. If you don't need the Type Cover or are on a tighter budget, you can get only the Pro 7 with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD for $700.

Buy Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover at Best Buy - $899 Buy Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy - $700

Surface Laptop Go - $650

Microsoft's starter laptop of sorts, the Surface Laptop Go, is on sale for $650. This particular configuration has a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It has been $50 cheaper in the past, but those sales are hard to come by. Nevertheless, this is a solid sale on a 12.4-inch laptop that earned a score of 81 from us for its attractive build, fast CPU and great keyboard and trackpad.

Buy Surface Laptop Go at Best Buy - $650

Surface Laptop 3 - $900

Best Buy knocked $400 off this configuration of the 13-inch Surface Laptop 3, bringing it down to $900. You're getting a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus the clean design that comes with Microsoft's machine. While we didn't review the 13-inch model, we gave the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 a score of 80 for its lovely display, excellent keyboard and trackpad and minimalist aesthetic.

Buy Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy - $900

HP Spectre x360 13 with Microsoft 365 Personal subscription - $1,434

This isn't a Surface laptop, but it's an excellent Windows laptop from HP that's bundled with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. This Spectre x360 13 comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and 32GB of Optane Memory, making it powerful enough to handle just about everything before you enter the realm of gaming. We gave this convertible a score of 94 for its lovely design, super slim bezels around its display and powerful performance.

Buy HP Spectre x360 13 bundle at Best Buy - $1,434

