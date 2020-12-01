Microsoft Teams is getting CarPlay support for calls

Microsoft has revealed a number of features it’s bringing to Teams calls. It will soon offer CarPlay support, so you can place and answer Teams calls using Siri while you're on the road. Microsoft didn't say whether it would add a similar function for Android Auto or Alexa-enabled cars.

Elsewhere, Microsoft has overhauled the call interface with a streamlined design (which it unveiled at its Ignite conference) that pulls together your contacts, voicemail and call history into a single view. Other features include an option to merge calls, enhanced reverse number lookup (i.e. caller display) and spam call detection.