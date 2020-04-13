Microsoft hopes to win over Zoom fans with free 24-hour Teams web calls

Microsoft might have a simple way to get you using Teams instead of Zoom for those virtual Thanksgiving dinners: make sure you can stay in the conversation all day. As The Verge reports, Microsoft Teams now offers free 24-hour video calls for desktop and web users. Only the host needs a Microsoft account, and up to 300 people can join in. You can leave your chat running from morning to night if you want friends and relatives to drop by whenever it’s convenient.

You can see as many as 49 participants on screen at once, and Microsoft is hoping Together Mode will make you feel a little less isolated.