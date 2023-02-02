Sponsored Links

Microsoft rolls out Teams Premium with OpenAI-powered features

The service will soon offer automatically generated meeting notes with the help of GPT-3.5.
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|@krisholt|February 2, 2023 10:26 AM

Fresh off the heels of news that Microsoft is making a multibillion-dollar investment into OpenAI, it’s integrating the company’s tech into more of its products and services. Microsoft has announced that Teams Premium is now broadly available. The service features large language models powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, along with other tech geared toward making meetings "more intelligent, personalized and protected,” Microsoft says.

Teams Premium offers AI-generated chapters in PowerPoint Live and “personalized timeline markers for when you leave and join a meeting." Live translations in captions are currently available too. In the coming months, Teams Premium will be able to automatically generate meeting notes with the help of GPT-3.5. Users will have access to AI-generated task and action item suggestions as well. Microsoft will likely expand the Teams Premium AI features over time.

The company previously introduced the Azure OpenAI Service for developers, along with a tool to help beginners build their own apps and a graphic design app that are both powered by OpenAI tech. Word on the street is that Microsoft is building ChatGPT, OpenAI’s astonishingly popular chatbot, into Bing (Google is said to be working on an AI chatbot for Search too.)

