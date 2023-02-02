Microsoft rolls out Teams Premium with OpenAI-powered features The service will soon offer automatically generated meeting notes with the help of GPT-3.5.

Fresh off the heels of news that Microsoft is making a multibillion-dollar investment into OpenAI , it’s integrating the company’s tech into more of its products and services. Microsoft has announced that Teams Premium is now broadly available. The service features large language models powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, along with other tech geared toward making meetings "more intelligent, personalized and protected,” Microsoft says .

Teams Premium offers AI-generated chapters in PowerPoint Live and “personalized timeline markers for when you leave and join a meeting." Live translations in captions are currently available too. In the coming months, Teams Premium will be able to automatically generate meeting notes with the help of GPT-3.5. Users will have access to AI-generated task and action item suggestions as well. Microsoft will likely expand the Teams Premium AI features over time.