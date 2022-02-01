Microsoft will shut down AltspaceVR on March 10th The announcement comes after the company said it would lay off 10,000 employees.

Microsoft is narrowing its metaverse ambitions . In a blog post spotted by VentureBeat (via The Verge ), the company announced it would shut down AltspaceVR, the social virtual reality platform the company acquired in 2017 , on March 10th, 2023. Microsoft attributed the decision to a desire to focus on Mesh, the mixed reality platform the company announced in 2021 and later said would come to Teams .

“We look forward to what is to come, including our launch of Microsoft Mesh, a new platform for connection and collaboration, starting by enabling workplaces around the world,” Microsoft said. “In the near term, we are focusing our VR efforts on workplace experiences, learning from and alongside our early customers and partners, and ensuring we deliver a foundation that enables security, trust and compliance. Over time, we hope to extend to consumer experience[s] a[s] well."