Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Microsoft set to push Windows 10X and Surface Neo releases back until 2021

A Microsoft exec reportedly told his team that the platform won't be out before 2020 ends.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Surface Neo
Engadget

Microsoft might not be able to release Windows 10X and its flagship hardware, the Surface Neo, within this calendar year. According to ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley, Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay told some of his team members that the tech giant won’t be delivering the new platform and the dual-screen devices it’s meant for before the year ends. Further, the company won’t allow third-party manufacturers to ship devices running the OS, as well.

Microsoft introduced Windows 10X in 2019, presenting it as a variant of the OS designed for machines with two displays. It was planning to ship the Surface Neo, its first 10X flagship device, in time for the 2020 holiday season, but that might no longer happen.

While the delay is most likely a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Foley says Microsoft also decided to prioritize getting the 10X running on single-screen devices like 2-in-1s before giving the public access to it. The company is reportedly hoping to ship some of the platform’s features before the OS itself becomes available, though, so we might get a taste of the 10X in an upcoming Windows 10 update.

In this article: microsoft, surface neo, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

View
Windows 10 will support Linux file systems inside File Explorer

Windows 10 will support Linux file systems inside File Explorer

View
Microsoft set to push Windows 10X and Surface Neo releases back until 2021

Microsoft set to push Windows 10X and Surface Neo releases back until 2021

View
The best games for Nintendo Switch

The best games for Nintendo Switch

View
Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr