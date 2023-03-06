Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is 15 percent off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you don't need accessories like extra thumbsticks, D-Pads and more, Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller gives you all the benefits of the regular Elite Series 2 at a significantly lower price. Now, you can get on even cheaper, as it's on sale at Amazon for just $110, or $20 (15 percent) off the regular price.

As mentioned, the Elite Series 2 Core is the same as the Elite Series 2, aside from the white instead of the black color and lack of accessories. It offers a wrap-around rubberized grip, shorter hair trigger locks and 40 hours of battery life. You get an Xbox wireless connection with the Xbox One and Series S/X consoles, reducing latency and letting you use the headphone jack. You can also connect it to a PC via Bluetooth. The Xbox Accessories app provides customization options like button remapping, sensitivity curve adjustments, dead zones, vibration intensity tweaking and LED colors.

If you decide you want the normal Elite Series 2 accessories after all, that's no problem — just purchase the $60 Complete Component Pack separately. That gives you everything missing from the Core model, including a carrying case, a thumbstick-adjustment tool, a charging dock, two classic thumbsticks, one tall thumbstick, one dome thumbstick, one cross-shaped D-pad, two medium and two mini paddles, as well as a USB-C cable. Best of all, with the sale, you could buy the component pack and Elite Series 2 Core controller and still save over purchasing the regular Elite Series 2 model.

