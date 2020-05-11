‘Minecraft Earth’ players can share their builds with just a web link

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Microsoft has made Minecraft Earth easier and more appealing to play at home. It introduced “adventure crystals” that spawn where you are, and it improved access to “tappables” that spawn more often and closer to you. Now, Microsoft is making it easier to share Minecraft Earth builds with just a link.

When you’re ready to share, you can simply navigate to your build of choice and click the share button. The change should allow players to get a bit more social, while staying safe at home.