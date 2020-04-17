'Minecraft' looks like a whole new game with NVIDIA's RTX ray tracing

When you think of Minecraft, you probably imagine blocky graphics and simplistic textures. But the recent beta launch of ray tracing support for NVIDIA's RTX graphics cards transforms it into an entirely new game. To put it simply, ray tracing enables more realistic lighting, reflections and shadows. It's like the jump from grainy VHS tapes to HD.
I'll admit, I’ve never spent much time with Minecraft, though I've always respected it as a creative tool for younger gamers. Partially I just didn't have the patience to deal with a large unstructured game, and, to be honest, I just never really liked the way it looked. Aesthetics count a lot if you're going to be spending hours in a virtual world (this is also why I never got into World of Warcraft). But ray tracing completely changes the Minecraft experience -- all of a sudden it’s much more immersive.