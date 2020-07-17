Intel's Mobileye will test self-driving cars at up to 80 MPH in Germany

Intel’s Mobileye self-driving division has received regulatory approval to test its vehicles on German roads, Intel announced. With a safety driver at the wheel, it can shake down its systems on city streets and the Autobahn at up to 130 km/h (81 mph). Mobileye said it’s one of the first non-OEMs to get an autonomous vehicle testing permit from German authorities.

To gain the permits, Mobileye’s test vehicles had to pass safety tests, provide hazard analysis and “[prove] that the cars can be safely integrated into public road traffic,” Intel said. The permit will help it demonstrate its “true redundancy” systems and responsibility-sensitivity safety (RSS) AI policy that makes “common-sense” decisions to avoid accidents.