Image credit: Mobileye

Intel's Mobileye will test self-driving cars at up to 80 MPH in Germany

It's one of the first third-party self-driving companies to get a permit.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
In July 2020, Mobileye announced that Germanyâs independent technical service provider, TÃV SÃ¼d, had awarded it an automated vehicle testing permit. It allows the company to drive its test vehicles in real-world traffic on all German roads at speeds up to 130 kilometers per hour. Mobileye is starting testing in Munich and also plans testing in other parts of Germany. (Credit: Mobileye)
Mobileye

Intel’s Mobileye self-driving division has received regulatory approval to test its vehicles on German roads, Intel announced. With a safety driver at the wheel, it can shake down its systems on city streets and the Autobahn at up to 130 km/h (81 mph). Mobileye said it’s one of the first non-OEMs to get an autonomous vehicle testing permit from German authorities.

To gain the permits, Mobileye’s test vehicles had to pass safety tests, provide hazard analysis and “[prove] that the cars can be safely integrated into public road traffic,” Intel said. The permit will help it demonstrate its “true redundancy” systems and responsibility-sensitivity safety (RSS) AI policy that makes “common-sense” decisions to avoid accidents.

Intel recently purchased mobility startup Moovit for $900 million and intends to create an app-based ride-hailing service using Moovit and Mobileye technology. The company is already doing autonomous vehicle testing in Jerusalem, and plans to deploy self-driving fleets in Tel Aviv, Daegu City, South Korea and Paris by 2022.

Mobileye is working on two self-driving systems. One is based purely on cameras, much like Tesla’s Autopilot, while the other uses radar, LiDAR and other depth-detection sensors. So far, it has not proven (nor has any other self-driving company) that its systems are remotely ready for hands-off level 5 or even level 4 self-driving. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that its full self-driving systems are “very close,” but German regulators recently ordered it to stop mentioning “autonomous driving” or “Autopilot” in its ads.

In this article: Intel, Mobileye, self-driving, autonomous cars, permit, germany, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
