Intel buys transit app maker Moovit to advance its mobility ambitions

Today, Intel announced that it has acquired the transit app developer Moovit for nearly roughly $900 million, confirming rumors that circulated over the weekend. Used by more than 800 million users and services in over 3,000 cities and 102 countries, Moovit combines info from public transit operators and its user community to provide real-time trip mapping and planning services. The deal should help Intel’s Mobileye provide new and improved mobility services, like robotaxis.

“Moovit is a strong brand trusted by hundreds of millions of people globally. Together, with Mobileye’s extensive capabilities in mapping and self-driving technology, we will be able to accelerate our timeline to transform the future of mobility,” said Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua.